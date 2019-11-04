THE SHIAWASSEE HUMANE SOCIETY (SHS), located at 2752 W. Bennington Rd., was the location for a large fall celebration under the new facility pavilion on Sunday, Oct. 27. The event was organized in recognition of a number of recent happenings.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to highlight the completion of the new dog-walking pavilion, thanks to funding provided by 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area from a year ago. The pavilion will offer a place of semi-shelter for canines up for adoption and potential adopters – allowing for a pleasant space for both to meet outside of the kennel setting.

As part of the pavilion celebration, the SHS board decided to dedicate the structure in honor of long-time board member, Connie Ellenberg (holding the scissors), for her numerous years of committed service and fundraising efforts for the local nonprofit organization. Ellenberg was also celebrating a birthday, and as an extra surprise, a large number of family members were in attendance to support her. An engraved sign with her likeness was created by Owosso Graphic Arts and will be permanently displayed on the pavilion.

Gathered in the photo were SHS board members, staff, members of 100+ Women and Connie Ellenberg’s family members. Sue Osika, the new executive director, is in the front row (far left).

Attending members of 100+ Women were also honored with an engraved sign that will be displayed at the pavilion, as well.

Along with all of the activity, it was also formerly announced that a tree is going to be planted in honor of Tim Bishop’s mother, who passed away. Bishop is the operational shelter manager.

As always, SHS has a list of needed supplies for those wishing to donate. Non-clumping cat litter, cat and kitten food and cleaning products are always needed. For more information on SHS, please call (989) 723-4262.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)