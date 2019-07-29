The Envision Durand Day, held on Thursday, July 18, was comprised of two activities to garner input into preparing an update to the city’s master plan.

In the afternoon, the city of Durand hosted five roundtables of local business and community leaders to discuss items that are related to land use and development in the city. Five different topic area roundtables were held – housing, transportation, economic development, public amenities and sustainability – with specific questions provided to each group to guide their discussions.

In the evening, a public workshop was held at City Hall with small group exercises that were designed to elicit input from the attendees on what is important to protect and what land use concerns face the city. The exercises included the small groups reporting out the results of their public engagement to the entire workshop group.

At the end of the workshop, a recap of the day was provided by Arthur Mullen, AICP, professional planner for Wade Trim. He outlined lessons learned during the roundtables and what input was heard from the residents, along with outlining steps that would be necessary to bring the ideas and concepts presented during the day to fruition. The results of the Envision Durand Day will guide the consultant team’s development of the plan over the coming months.

The Envision Durand Day activities were convened by the city’s Ad Hoc Master Plan Steering Committee that has been created to help guide the development of an update to the city’s 2005 master plan. The Master Plan Steering Committee meets periodically to discuss the development of the plan and activities to garner public input.

Once a draft plan is complete, the Steering Committee will review it and, if satisfied, recommend the draft plan to the Durand Planning Commission for review. If pleased with the draft master plan, the Planning Commission will then formally recommend it to the Durand City Council to authorize the distribution of the plan input from the surrounding communities and any utilities and transportation companies operating within the city. Final adoption of the master plan is expected in March 2020.

Master plans are policy documents to guide decision by the planning commission and city council related to land use and capital outlay decisions. The master plan update is designed to extend 20 years into the future, and state law requires that the planning commission make a formal determination every five years as to if the plan is still relevant.

To ensure that the master plan correctly reflects the interests and desires of the community, additional public comment opportunities remain available into early August. The public is asked to complete the Master Plan Survey, which can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DurandMasterPlanSurvey. The online survey will only take about five minutes to complete. This information will be used in the aggregate to develop a picture regarding people’s thoughts about Durand, desires for and concerns about the city. The survey will remain open through Friday Aug. 9.

The public may also complete comment cards that are available at Durand City Hall and the Durand Branch Library. The comment cards ask seven short questions and can be dropped off where the comment cards are distributed.