Independent Newsgroup circulation area that have submitted information regarding modified operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These restaurant owners/operators are now offering take-out/pickup and/or delivery services. The Independent Newsgroup encourages the community to support restaurants and local businesses when safely applicable during this period. The restaurants in this list sent in information via email in response to a social media request. Please individually contact these businesses with any questions or for further details.

• Dedic’s Bar (5997 N. M-52, Owosso) has temporary hours available from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday to Wednesday and noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday. Carry-out food service is available with a full menu. (Truck drivers can sleep/rest in the parking lot and will receive a discount on food.) Call (989) 494-8896.

• El Potrero (1706 W. M-21, Owosso) is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., taking phone orders for pickup or delivery through Owosso Eats. A menu is available at therealtasteofmexico.com. Call (989) 720-8226.

• Hardee’s/Red Burrito (534 E. Main St., Owosso) is open at the drive-through and carry-out is available. The hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and desserts. Call (989) 725-2616.

• Granny’s Kitchen (104 N. Main St., Oakley) is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pick up inside or curbside delivery available. Full menu offered. Call (989) 845-4941.

• Iron Horse Pub (104 N. Saginaw St., Durand) is open to serve from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A discount is being offered on take-out orders. Call (989) 288-2537.

• Itsa Deli Thing (202 W. Main St., Owosso) is open for carry-out only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday. A menu can be found at itsadelithing.com. Call (989) 725-5511.

• Jersey Giant Subs (3034 Lansing Rd., Perry, inside Road Trip Oasis) is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Carry-out only, walk-ins are welcome but advance call-in orders are appreciated. Call (517) 625-1181.

• Joe-Lee’s Crosswinds Café (208 Airport Dr., Owosso) is open for carry-out and curbside. Call (989) 277-4986.

• Lennon Café (12489 Lennon Rd., Lennon) is open for take-out or you can call ahead/walk-in to place an order. Full menu offered while supplies last. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Sat and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Monday is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (810) 621-9494.

• Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (1501 E. Main St., Owosso) is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for carry-out only. Pickup inside or curbside delivery with a credit card. Call (989) 725-9999.

• Roma’s Back Door (200 E. Comstock St., Owosso) is offering take-out and delivery and is open from noon until 8 p.m. Call (989) 725-5767.

• Sherman’s Irish Pub (122 E. Main St., Vernon) is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday to Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Closed Mondays. Take-out and full menu available. Please call ahead at (989) 832-6300.

*Interested restaurants in the Independent Newsgroup circulation area, email Karen at karennews4indy@gmail.com.