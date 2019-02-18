RESPITE VOLUNTEERS of SHIAWASSEE representative, Glenn Sizemore, was at the monthly SRCC Chamber AM event on Tuesday, Feb. 12 to elaborate on two upcoming activities. Training for volunteers is planned from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26 at First Congregational Church, Owosso on N. M-52 in Owosso. Interested parties are encouraged to call (989) 725-1127 to schedule. Respite is a nonprofit agency that works to place volunteers who provide care for adults with ongoing health considerations.

The second event is the annual Respite Volunteer St. Patrick’s Party to be held from 5 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, March 15, at D’Mar. The event will include live music, raffles and a live auction with a corned beef and cabbage dinner. Fish will also be available.

Respite Volunteers is located at 710 W. King St., Owosso in the historic Shaw House. The organization just celebrated 25 years of serving Shiawassee County in 2018.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)