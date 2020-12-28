Are you a senior with health challenges and a resident of Shiawassee County? Are you more isolated because of the pandemic? Would you like information on being matched with a respite phone volunteer to provide friendly phone calls during this time? Are you a family caregiver, worried about an elderly loved one, or even an elderly couple here in Shiawassee County that you think would benefit from having a respite phone volunteer call the person? Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee can try to match a volunteer that lives close to the person, in case once the emergency order precautions are lifted, the person would like in-person home visits.

People both in homes or apartments are served throughout the county. For more information, please call (989) 725-1127.