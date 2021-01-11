(Courtesy Photo)

Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee as announced plans to participate in a challenge grant from the Herbert H. & Grace A. Dow Family Foundation. The local nonprofit has set a goal, seeking $15,000 from new funders and/or donors in 2021. If Respite Volunteers meets that goal, the foundation will match the amount with an additional $15,000.

Respite Volunteers Executive Director Helen Howard shared the organization has never received a challenge grant from this foundation before, so they are eager to seek new contributors to assist with their mission to offer a “gift of time and caring support to adults with persistent health needs and their families.” All proceeds from this effort will go directly in support of general operating expenses, allowing Respite Volunteers to continue to serve the community, which it has done even through the pandemic.

Howard stated they have “tried to let everyone know we are still available. Our staff is available and can still do assessments and explain all of our services that are still available.” Respite Volunteers has continuously served individuals faced with health and/or medical challenges, along with support for family and caregivers in Shiawassee County. Respite Volunteer staff can offer phone assessments and provide information related to numerous senior, in-home, home health, memory care and related programs to those in need – connecting people to important resources.

Going into 2021, Howard shared she is feeling “hopeful and encouraged.” Staff are looking forward to meeting with families in-person again, once that is permitted. Volunteers are “very much looking forward to in-house volunteering. We’ve got a slew of volunteers looking forward to helping directly once again.”

Those interested in assisting with funding or offering a donation can mail in a check to Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee at P.O. Box 1777, Owosso, MI 48867. Donations can also be sent via text (with applicable fees) to “RESPITEVOLUNTEERS” at 44-321. People interested in contributing regularly can contact the nonprofit to arrange for electronic fund transfers.

Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee offices are located on W. King Street, near Memorial Healthcare. For further information, call (989) 725-1127.