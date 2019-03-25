DENNIS HRCKA can be seen speaking during the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee St. Patrick’s Dinner & Auction on Friday, March 15. Hrcka is an experienced emcee and entertained the large crowd with jokes as dinner was served, before turning the microphone over to celebrity auctioneer, past state representative Ben Glardon, for the live auction portion of the event.

The event was a fundraiser for the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, which provides patients and their family caregivers with a trained volunteer for regularly scheduled weekly visits; providing one-on-one time with the patient and, at the same time, giving the family caregivers a well-deserved break. In addition to serving persons and families, Respite volunteer opportunities include helping in the Respite office, on committees, with fundraisers and special projects.

For additional information, visit the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee website, www.respitevolunteers.org.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)