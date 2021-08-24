Mable Reid and sister-in-law Paula Harris of Laingsburg participated in the Rock-a-Thon on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

(Courtesy Photo)

Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee held the 2021 Rock-a-Thon fundraiser on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Perry Church of the Nazarene. The nonprofit has rapidly approached the $12,000 goal for the annual event – and is now anticipating they will exceed that amount.

Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee has the mission to provide a “gift of time and caring support to adults with persistent health needs and their families.” Services include providing families/caregivers with trained volunteers for regular, one-on-one visits. For those wanting to help by volunteering or offering a contribution, call (989) 725-1127. The office is located at 710 W. King St. in Owosso, near Memorial Healthcare.