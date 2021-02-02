Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee is participating in a challenge match grant from the Herbert H. & Grace A. Dow Family Foundation. The nonprofit is seeking $15,000 from new funders and/or donors this year. If the $15,000 goal is met, Respite Volunteers will receive a matching amount.

Recently, an Owosso business owner donated $2,500 toward this grant. The business owner wishes to remain anonymous, but is challenging other area businesses to also consider making a donation toward the effort.

Respite Volunteers is seeking donations from persons or businesses that have not donated since 2017 – or have never donated.

Those interested in assisting with funding can mail in a check to Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, P.O. Box 1777, Owosso, MI 48867.

Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee offices are located on W. King Street, near Memorial Healthcare. For further information, call (989) 725-1127.