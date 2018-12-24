RESPITE VOLUNTEERS OF SHIAWASSEE has again been extended an in-kind lease agreement through Memorial Healthcare to remain in the historic Shaw House at 710 W. King St., Owosso, on Memorial Healthcare grounds. Included above are (from left) Pastor Debbie Grazier who is a Respite volunteer board member, Respite RN Executive Director Helen Howard and Associate Vice President of Operations/Memorial Healthcare Kevin Davis.

Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee is a nonprofit that offers the “gift of time and caring support to adults with persistent health needs and their families.” For those interested in volunteering or donating, please visit www.respitevolunteers.org or call (989) 725-1127. This active organization hosts a number of fundraising events annually including the Respite Purse Party and the annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, amongst others.

(Courtesy Photo/Ruth E. Nick)