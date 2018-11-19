THE RESPITE VOLUNTEERS of Shiawassee celebrated 25 years of serving Shiawassee County on Thursday, Nov. 8 at D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center in Owosso during the organization’s annual awards dinner. Respite volunteers, sponsors and members attended the event, which featured guest speaker April Garrison, of Oklahoma City, who is a former Respite board member and current fund development team member.

The Respite Volunteers staff and board members also presented a number of volunteer recognition awards during the event, including the Diz Clarke Respite Volunteer Church Liaison Award, which was presented to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, its council and congregation; and the George Name Community Award, which went to DayStarr Communications.

The Respite Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Joane McCall (left), who can be seen with Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee Executive Director Helen Howard.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)