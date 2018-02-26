Care N Assist is the event sponsor for the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee St. Patrick’s Party that will be Friday, March 16 at the D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso. Additional Pot of Gold, Rainbow, Shamrock, Entertainment and Program sponsorships are still available.

Keyboardists Richard Lahmann and Harold Smith will provide the music during social hour, while the Reel Lounge Jazz Ensemble will provide the musical entertainment during dinner. The group offers jazz standards with some traditional Irish music as well. Members include Dr. Douglas Strong, Mary Jo Damm-Strong, Russell Beaudoin, Harold Smith and Tom Perkin. The evening will also include a canned raffle, 50/50 and live auction. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the raffle, 50/50 and social hour. Dennis Hrcka will emcee the event.

Pot of Gold $500 sponsors for the event include: Betty Janego; Jackie Hurd; The family of C. Diz Clark, in memory of Diz Clark; Memorial Healthcare; Shattuck Specialty Advertising, Delux Trophies, Awards, Gifts; Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes; J & S Tire and Service; and The Meadows.

Rainbow $350 sponsors include: Heritage Acres Veterinary Services LLC, Carol Nama, Guy W. and Audrey Salander, Young Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC, Tender Care Home Health Care, Dr. Wegman and Patrick Wegman II, Sobaks Home Medical, St. Paul Catholic Church, Nelson-House Funeral Homes, Signature Auto Group and Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Shamrock $100 sponsors include: Charles and Loretta Rolfes, Indian Trails, VMD & Associates, Randy Meder, Oakes-Fisher-Civille Insurance, Mary Jane Scarlett and Susan Giberson, Dr. Terry and Beth Johnson, D & D Truck & Trailer Parts, David and Lori Stechschulte Jr., Lee and Winnie Hendrickson, and Richard Selleck & Sons Agency Inc. As well as Tom Barrett for State Senate, Ron and Marie Schaar, Dr. Stong and Mary Jo Damm-Strong, David and Debbie Stewart, Gerald and Cathy Cramner, State Representative Ben Frederick, Shaw’s Pharmacy, Mike and Laura Davis, Richard and Sandy White, Kiwanis Club of Owosso, I Care Advocate Consultants, Ridenour’s Auto Repair, Becky Chargo, Jim and Shelly Nyquist, and Eye Care Associates of Owosso.

Program $200 sponsors include: attorney Patrick Marutiak, Mark and Elaine Suter, and Dr. Daniel Williams and Diane Cutler.

This year’s raffle and live auction promises to have an array of 30-plus fun and interesting items, including: a hayride and bonfire at Peacock Road Tree Farm for 12; a week-long stay at Lakehouse on Littlefield Lake near Harrison; tea for ten; Judy Beach’s Chocolate Turtles; 12-dozen homemade cookies delivered by Kathy Raines; Mary Jane Scarlett’s Famous Toffee; handcrafted items by Ron Raines, Max Trait, Darrel Frederick and Dale Bushard, and much more.

The canned raffle will include handcrafted items by Ted McCann, Born Again Jewelry, and photography and art by George Nama, Susan McGuire, Brian McGuire and Susan Moore. Gift certificates have been provided by the Shiawassee Family YMCA, Powerhouse Gym, Edsel & Eleanor Ford House, The Whiting, Saginaw Children’s Zoo, Bavarian Inn, The Henry Ford, Flight from Browne Airport, Potter Park Zoo, A J Photography and many restaurants.

Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee is a faith in action nonprofit organization that serves Shiawassee County. Volunteers primarily provide friendly visiting with the patient and the person’s family caregivers. Patient and caregiver education is also provided. Volunteers are matched with a person in their own community, and usually provide 1.5 to three hours of help weekly. Volunteer opportunities also include: helping in the office, helping with events, helping with fundraisers, special projects for the individuals and care giving families served, and helping maintain the office building and grounds.

Individual tickets are $35. For more information, please contact the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee office at (989) 725-1127. Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee is located at 710 W. King St., in the historic home east of the Memorial Healthcare King Street entrance. The office is open Monday through Friday, and the main entrance is on the parking lot side. More information can be found by visiting www.respitevolunteers.org.