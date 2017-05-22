Hugh Parker is announcing that Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee will be hosting its 4th annual golf scramble fundraiser at the Corunna Hills Golf Course on Saturday, July 29. Cost is $40 for one person or $160 for a foursome, which includes nine holes of golf, cart, continental breakfast, and lunch. Registration with coffee, fruit, and donuts begins at 8 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. After golfing nine holes, lunch will be served and prizes awarded.

Organize your foursome of family, friends, or business associates. Registration forms are available at the Respite Volunteer office, located at 710 W. King St., east of the main entrance into Memorial Healthcare (enter on the parking lot side), or persons can call (989) 725-1127 for more information.

There are many ways you can partner with Respite Volunteers to make this fun event a success. You can be the event sponsor for $1,000 or a major sponsor for $500. Major sponsors are Memorial Healthcare, Jackie Hurd, and Hemenway Businesses Services. Or you can be a prize sponsor for $200. Golf cart sponsorships, food and beverage sponsorships, or tee sponsorships are only $100 each. Shattuck Specialty Advertising is a food/drink sponsor and Carol Nama will be one of the golf cart sponsors. As of Wednesday, May 17, the list of tee sponsors includes Dave Minarik of Edward Jones, Tom Svrcek of Svrcek Farms, VMD & Associates PLLC, Wanda Lamphere, Funxtional Fitness, and Sunburst Gardens Inc. Please consider being a sponsor or donating a prize for the raffle. It is a great way to help Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee accomplish its mission and show your support for your community. Visit the website at www.respitevolunteers.org.

Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee provides caring support to Shiawassee County adults with persistent health needs. Volunteers provide respite (a period of temporary rest or relief) to family and informal caregivers who may be experiencing exhaustion, isolation, and caregiver burnout. This temporary break from their care giving responsibilities enables caregivers to return refreshed and better able to cope with their situation. Respite Volunteers also visit elderly who live alone, helping them to remain living safely at home for as long as possible.