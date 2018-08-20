THE 2018 Reserve Grand Champion steer of the Shiawassee County Fair belonged to McKenna Sovis, a member of the Shia Beef Masters. Sovis’ 1,420-pound steer was purchased for $5 per pound by Competitive Feed Systems, of Owosso, and Spartan Insurance Agency/Eric Cook, of Ithaca.

Competitive Feed Systems owner Rob Sovis (second from right) joined McKenna and the 2018 Fair royalty in the auction pen on Aug. 10.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)