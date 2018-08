THE RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION HOG from the 2018 Shiawassee County Fair was purchased by Kelly Rossman-McKinney (center), who is currently running for the State Senate’s 24th District. Emma Challendar (far left) from the Final Drive 4-H Club of Corunna was the proud owner of the hog. Rossman-McKinney donated the pig to help feed people in Shiawassee County.

(Courtesy Photo)