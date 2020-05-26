RESCUE ME Pure Honey is located in Shiawassee Township, outside the village of Bancroft on a small farm owned by Anthony (right) and Tye Karhoff. Anthony has been rescuing, raising and teaching community neighbors about honey bees since 2017. Anthony said that 2020 is going to be the most challenging year yet dealing with Covid-19.

Prior to the governor’s stay-at-home order, local residents, their children and emergency personnel were invited to observe the process of introducing new colonies of honey bees into new hives and how to handle sensitive situations.

Although 2020 is shaping up to be a more difficult year, Anthony shared that 2019 was a great year. In addition to officially launching his Rescue Me Pure Honey bee rescue, management and education program, Anthony spent the year managing 35 colonies, including 16 colonies that had been rescued from all over the state of Michigan. Bees were rescued from the Gould House in Owosso and other places throughout Shiawassee County, and from such places as the Mackinaw Bridge and the city of Muskegon.

Anthony enjoys working with children and their parents while providing 100 percent of the equipment free of charge for them to raise honey bees. Anthony, who is a volunteer firefighter and captain with the Vernon Township Fire Department, first got involved with honey bees after a severe storm went through the village of Vernon in 2016, taking down several trees.

“It’s not easy working with honey bees,” explains Anthony. “It’s time consuming, expensive and a true labor of love with every sting. Honey bees have shown me that working together for the common good can build a stronger community, while working apart they will starve and dwindle, and I believe in my communities and the importance of helping everyone while being positive and informative.”

(Courtesy Photo)