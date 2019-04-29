ANTHONY KARHOFF, the owner of Rescue Me Pure Honey bee removal services, used a specialized bee vacuum to safely extract more than 15,000 honey bees from the walls of the Amos Gould House in Owosso on Earth Day, Monday, April 22. Karhoff inspected the Gould House three times prior to April 22 and estimated that approximately 100,000 bees were living in the 159-year-old house. After being rescued, the bees were transported to Karhoff’s bee farm in Bancroft.

Karhoff is the captain of the Vernon Township Fire Department, and he also runs his family farm, Karhoff Farms, in Bancroft. Karhoff was initially inspired to create a honey bee farm by his beekeeping neighbor, former Shiawassee County Commissioner Bob McLaren. Karhoff has now expanded beyond managing bees and harvesting honey by creating Rescue Me Pure Honey, which focuses on the preservation of honey bees and educating others about the importance of one of nature’s biggest pollinators.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)