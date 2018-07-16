KIM SPRINGSDORF, representing the CVB and SRI, spoke at the SRCC Chamber AM event at the Owosso Big Boy on Tuesday, July 10. Springsdorf discussed the 2018 Shiawassee County Visitors Guide and the new downtown map before talking about the success of Trains & Tractors held at the Steam Railroading Institute last Saturday. General admission was free to almost 1,200 people for the fun event, including an open house, live musical entertainment and refreshing popsicles, with 750 individuals purchasing train tickets. Close to 30 antique tractors from Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club participated in the special day.

The Lehigh Valley Coal Co. 126 was fired-up for three one-hour excursions for ticket holders, as well.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elord)