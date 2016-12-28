Representative-elect Ben Frederick of Owosso has been chosen by Speaker-elect Tom Leonard to serve on a special workgroup developing new policy proposals for the 2017-18 House term that begins in January. Representative-elect Frederick will serve on the Policy Development Workgroup, a team of lawmakers who will study current laws and propose legislative initiatives that the 99th Legislature may consider.

“It is an honor to have such an active early role in helping our caucus develop strong public policy initiatives for the coming session,” Representative-elect Frederick said. “I believe House Republicans should continue to drive Michigan’s comeback by fostering a strong economy, building an environment in which more jobs can be created and reducing government inefficiency.

“In particular, I plan to emphasize with my colleagues the need for stronger vocational education opportunities for students, local control within our schools and communities and the importance of preserving a strong agricultural sector,” Representative-elect Frederick said. “With an action plan in place, we can hit the ground running.”

Representative-elect Frederick will take his seat in the House when session convenes on Jan. 11. The Action Plan was developed to promote transparency in state government. The 2017-18 Action Plan will be publicly unveiled in the coming weeks. The plan also will be available online for review.