STATE REPRESENTATIVE Brian BeGole, of Antrim Township, listens to comments from Sergeant Travis Fletcher during a presentation from the Michigan State Police before the House Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 31. BeGole will serve on the committee for the 2023-24 legislative term, along with the House Energy, Communications and Technology Committee.

(Courtesy Photo)

State Representative Brian BeGole, of Antrim Township, will serve on the House Criminal Justice Committee and the House Energy, Communications and Technology Committee for the 2023-24 legislative term.

Representative BeGole will bring substantial experience to the panels – having worked in law enforcement for 32 years, including six as Shiawassee County Sheriff. He also served as chairman of the Law Enforcement Officers Regional Training Commission and as an executive board member of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association.

“I know firsthand the hard work and sacrifices from those in law enforcement every single day to uphold the law,” BeGole said. “This experience will be vital as we move forward and examine legislation that will shape our state’s future. Law enforcement is continually under attack in this era we live in and I will be a strong voice for our brave men and women in law enforcement on this committee because I know the work they do.”

During his time as sheriff, BeGole spurred several technological advancements for first responders and law enforcement in the county. This includes leading the way for a new central dispatch building, as well as securing new radio communications, updated cruisers and other equipment.

During BeGole’s first House Criminal Justice Committee hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the committee listened to presentations by the Michigan State Police and the Administrative Office of the Michigan Supreme Court.

Representative BeGole is in his first term serving the new 71st House District, which includes Corunna, Durand, Owosso, Perry, Bancroft, Byron, Morrice, New Lothrop, Vernon, portions of Lennon and Ovid, the townships of Antrim, Bennington, Burns, Caledonia, Fairfield, Hazelton, Middlebury, New Haven, Owosso, Perry, Rush, Shiawassee, Venice and Vernon. It also includes Chesaning, Oakley, Brady Township and Maple Grove Township in Saginaw County and Argentine Township, Gaines Township and a portion of Mundy Township in Genesee County.