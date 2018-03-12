REP. TOM BARRETT, currently serving in his second term in the Michigan House of Representatives (71st District), serving Eaton County, was a guest speaker at the Shiawassee County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner on Monday evening. Barrett is a soldier in the Army, serving part-time as a Blackhawk/Lakota helicopter pilot out of Grand Ledge. He lives in Charlotte with his wife and three children. Barrett believes in the Right to Farm Act, is pro-life, and has plans to introduce legislation to eliminate the pension tax in the fight against corporate welfare.

Barrett is currently running in the 24th Michigan Senate District race against Brett Roberts, also a Republican, and Kelly Rossman-McKinney, a Democrat.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)