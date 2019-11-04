State Rep. Ben Frederick’s plan to improve dual enrollment access for students seeking summer education opportunities was unanimously approved by the Michigan House recently. Under current law, Michigan high school students are able to take approved postsecondary classes and are eligible for tuition reimbursement; however, students taking classes in the summer months are limited in reimbursement eligibility because the course must be within the school calendar year.

Frederick’s plan would amend the Career and Technical Preparation Act and Postsecondary Enrollment Options Act to allow students, if approved by the school district, to receive reimbursement for dual enrollment courses taken during the summer months when high schools are not in session.

“We must remove these roadblocks that discourage students from seeking to advance their education during their summer break,” said Frederick, of Owosso. “This plan will make it easier for students to take advantage of this great opportunity.”

Rep. Frederick testified in support of the legislation before the House Education Committee in September along with fellow bill sponsor, Rep. Bronna Kahle, of Adrian. The plan retains the current formula for students taking courses when school is in session and requires the Michigan Department of Education to publish guidelines for determining the reimbursement for students taking courses outside of high school session.

The legislation now moves to the Michigan Senate for consideration.