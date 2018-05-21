State Rep. Ben Frederick recently helped advance plans to fund improvements to a Shiawassee County park. Rep. Frederick, of Owosso, voted in favor of the Natural Resources Trust Fund plan approved by the Michigan House. The plan designates $165,800 for improvements at Henderson Park, with another $57,800 in local matching funds. The $223,600 project will include a new river walk and hiking trail; upgrades to the existing river walk; updates to playground equipment, picnic and seating areas; recycling receptacles; extended parking areas; road surfacing; educational signage with solar LED lighting; wayfaring and interpretive signs; and unique pollinator habitat plantings.

“This project will transform an underutilized park into a destination where people can go to enjoy beautiful scenery and natural resources with their families,” Frederick said. “It’s great to see state and county governments collaborating to create more recreational opportunities across Michigan. Our community is going to benefit tremendously as a result.”

The county-owned park includes 32 acres stretching east to west, with 3,180 feet along the Shiawassee River. The park contains critical wetland, floodplain, woodland and riparian features and is home to many native species.

Overall, the Natural Resources Trust Fund plan includes nearly $50 million for 131 recreational development and land acquisition projects across Michigan. The funding is comprised of revenue from the lease of state land and is designated on an annual basis in partnership with local governments for the projects. Senate Bill 883 advances to the governor for consideration.