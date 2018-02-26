Roads in Shiawassee and Saginaw counties would benefit from legislation that has been approved by Rep. Ben Frederick and the Michigan House. The legislation would provide an additional $175 million for road work across Michigan as early as this summer.

“I hear it loud and clear wherever I go – improving our roads is top priority for residents,” said Frederick, of Owosso. “The potholes have grown even larger this winter and people are tired of dodging them. Money is available to boost road repairs now. We should take advantage of it.”

In addition to state projects, the bill includes money for county, city and village roads throughout Michigan. Estimated local allocations include $574,139 for Shiawassee County, $1.36 million for Saginaw County, $26,156 for the city of Corunna, $24,592 for Durand, $11,295 for Laingsburg, $12,176 for Ovid, $109,109 for Owosso, and $14,859 for Perry. As well as $5,762 for the village of Bancroft, $5,705 for Byron, $20,717 for Chesaning, $4,305 for Lennon, $8,495 for Morrice, $5,301 for New Lothrop, $3,757 for Oakley, and $7,232 for Vernon.

The money is left over from a previous state government budget cycle and is already available, meaning no budget cuts or additional fees or taxes are required for the investment. The money included in the bill comes in addition to previous changes providing more funding for road and bridge projects across the state.

House Bill 4321 has advanced to the Michigan Senate for further consideration.