State Rep. Ben Frederick was selected to serve as majority floor leader for the Michigan House during the 2021-22 legislative term, the second-ranking position in the chamber.

Frederick, of Owosso, said he is honored to have the opportunity to serve in a leadership role and eager to work with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to move Michigan forward.

“I have always strived to bring legislators together to do what’s best for the people of our state, and I plan to take that same collaborative approach in my role as floor leader,” Frederick said. “It means a great deal that my colleagues have put their trust in me to take on this role and the people of mid-Michigan have given me the privilege of continuing to serve them in the House.”

As majority floor leader, Frederick will help decide which proposals are considered by legislators, set the session schedule and lead parliamentary procedure on the House floor, among other duties. Elected to work alongside Frederick as Assistant Floor Leaders were Reps. Julie Calley of Portland and Ann Bollin of Brighton Township.

In a recent phone conversation with the Independent on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Frederick shared, “Looking ahead, this is a great opportunity to project a wider voice for the region and I’m proud of the opportunity to service as a voice in leadership.” Frederick explained he believes his new position will allow him to expand regional goals and he is looking forward to seeking collaborative efforts with colleagues and the state administration.

“I want to proceed with an open door,” he said. “I’m ready to get things done and that is something that is key for me. I don’t have an interest in the sizzle. My goal is to hit the ground running on day one.” Frederick shared he has already “made contact with the governor’s team.”