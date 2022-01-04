STATE REP. BEN FREDERICK receives the Michigan Dental Association’s Legislative Achievement Award from MDA President Dr. Michael Maihofer (center right). They are joined by Lydia Frederick and former state Sen. David Robertson, the immediate past recipient of the award.

(Courtesy Photo)

State Rep. Ben Frederick was recently presented with the Michigan Dental Association’s Legislative Achievement Award.

The Michigan Dental Association (MDA) periodically presents the award to lawmakers who have demonstrated outstanding public service on behalf of the state’s dental profession and patients.

“Rep. Frederick has always been a strong supporter of dentistry,” said MDA President Dr. Michael Maihofer. “We felt it was time to recognize him for his efforts on behalf of existing programs and new legislation that would improve the delivery of dental care in Michigan.”

In selecting Frederick for the award, Dr. Maihofer specifically noted Frederick’s strong support of the Healthy Kids Dental program and said the Owosso representative has proven to be an “invaluable ally” in legislative efforts to establish a kindergarten dental screening requirement and to recognize five new dental specialties in Michigan.

“Rep. Ben Frederick has shown himself to be an extremely capable and effective legislator,” Dr. Maihofer said. “With this award we want to show our appreciation for his exceptional contributions to the dental health of Michigan.”

Frederick said he was honored to receive the award.

“I know the importance of the Healthy Kids program because I, myself, was a recipient as a young patient of Dr. Ayaz Jafri,” Frederick said. “It’s been an honor to work with the Michigan Dental Association to expand access to dental care though Healthy Kids, encourage better medical and dental coordination for infants through the Points of Light program, and, most recently, to update our state law to better reflect emerging dental specialties.”