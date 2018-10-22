THE CHESANING CHAMBER OF COMMERCE showcased its newly renovated facility during an open house and ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday, Oct. 16. The original Chesaning Chamber structure, located at 218 N. Front St., has been extended to include more room for the village and chamber offices, along with council chambers and the police department – allowing it to function as a community services building.

The police department is located at the eastern end of the building.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)