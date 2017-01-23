THE LEADERSHIP TEAM for Relay For Life took time to pose for a photo during their Annual Kickoff event on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Memorial Healthcare Auditorium. Representatives include (kneeling, from left) Becca Reichert, Cathy Reichert, Gwenna Davis (seated), and Rosa Davis. Standing (from left) Jackie Hurd, Amanda Treloar, Kaitlin Meyer, Flora Nichols, Brenda Zsigo, Jill Seely, Debbie Seely, Susan Hampton, Kathy Roberts, and Doris Harper. Back (from left) Chad Seely, Judy Beech, Kris Vezino, Sharon Vincent, Curt Vincent, Megan Smith, Gary Bulemore, and Jaime Ritter. (Independent Photo/Elizabeth Wehman)

