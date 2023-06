THE 27th ANNUAL Relay for Life of Shiawassee held their event on Saturday, June 10 at McCurdy Park, Corunna. Among the events during the day were a Car/Motorcycle Show, craft booths, survivors and caregivers participated in their own lap, a ceremony was held that included inspirational speakers. The event concluded with a luminaire ceremony to honor those who lost their battle with cancer.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)