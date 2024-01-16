Women Network 2024 programming kicks off with Shiawassee Family YMCA President and CEO Laura Archer 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 at The Armory, 215 N. Water St., Owosso. Archer’s program, titled The Value of Building Relationships, discusses her decades of wisdom and all the ways effective relationship building can benefit leaders and business owners.

Inspired Women Network is the new women’s leadership program of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. It was born out of a desire by women in the Shiawassee County region to have social, networking and professional development opportunities.

“Build Relationships” is one of the Eight Principles of Enlightened Leadership in the ATHENA Leadership Model. One goal of Inspired Women Network is educating women about Athena International, through which the chamber bestows its annual Athena Leadership Award.

Archer’s remarks will be followed by facilitated, small-group discussions. Beverages and appetizers will be served.

Upcoming IWN events include Social Hour and Self Care Wednesday, Feb. 28, Financial Planning and Literacy Webinar Thursday, March 21, Champions for Change Wednesday, April 24, Spring Social Hour Wednesday, May 22 and the Chamber Annual Dinner and ATHENA Leadership Award Celebration Thursday, June 13.

Register at (989) 723-5149 or www.shiawasseechamber.org by Monday, Jan. 22 for free entry. Pay $10 after Jan. 22 or at the door. Inspired Women Network is a program of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, generously underwritten in part by an anonymous donor.