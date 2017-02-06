Booth reservations are being accepted for the 2017 Shiawassee Home Garden Business EXPO. Scheduled for March 4 and 5 at Owosso High School, the event is co-sponsored by LAFCU and Crooked Tree Nursery. “We are fortunate to have high interest in the 2017 show already. With nearly 2,200 people in attendance last year, this is a great opportunity for any businesses of any size, to meet and greet potential customers,” said Kevin Maurer of Maurer Heating and Cooling, Chairman of the EXPO Planning Committee.

The Downtown Owosso Farmers Market and Owosso Main Street have again joined together to create an “Indoor City Market.” Maurer stated, “The ‘winter market’ was a terrific addition to the show last year and we look forward to that special attraction being bigger and better this year.” Any business is invited to participate with affordable hall tables for home based businesses and nonprofits. Any chamber of commerce member or homebuilders/business association member will qualify for a 45 percent members-only discount on full-sized booth space.

“We are pleased to offer the member discounts to businesses in our region. Members of other chambers and homebuilders/business associations are welcome to receive the discount as a thank you for supporting their local association,” said Chamber Vice President Sue Kadlek. Questions on eligibility can be directed to Kadlek.

Contact the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce to receive an EXPO Registration packet by mail, stop by the Chamber at 215 N. Water St., Owosso to pick up a packet or download the packet from www.shiawasseechamber.org.

The Home Garden Business EXPO is an annual event of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.