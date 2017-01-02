REFLECTIONS – THE LITTLE PEOPLE’S Pig and Lamb Show was popular with the elementary set at the Shiawassee County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Children were invited to step into the arena with pigs and sheep to try their hand at guiding them around the pen. Organizers said the event is just a fun way to give the kids a chance to get up close to the animals. Pictured above, six-year-old Brayden Sternberg (left) and seven-year-old Hanna Hutchinson find that guiding the pigs is easier said than done.

This year’s fair included high temperatures which seemed to diminish the crowds, but never the enthusiastic fun had by all the FFA and 4H club members. (Independent File Photo/Jessica Hickey)