The American Red Cross needs help to bring back the As, Bs and Os. This is not a typo. These letters represent blood types, and the reality is that during blood shortages these letters do go missing from hospital shelves. The American Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in patient care this summer.

Earlier this month, As, Bs and Os began disappearing from brand logos, social media pages, signs and websites as part of the Missing Types campaign to draw attention to the need for new blood donors. More than 1,000 partners across the country, from small businesses to leading national brands, have signed on to join the #MissingType movement and raise awareness about the critical role of every blood donor.

While thousands of donors have answered the call to donate blood, more donors are needed now to help ensure blood types do not go missing. During the summer, especially around holidays like Independence Day, donations often do not keep pace with patient needs. The Red Cross is thanking all those who come to donate between Monday, July 2 and Saturday, July 7 with an exclusive Red Cross Missing Types t-shirt, while supplies last.

To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit www.redcrossblood.org, or call 1(800) 733-2767.

Upcoming Shiawassee County blood donation opportunities include:

• On Monday, July 2 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the Elite Early Learning Center, 912 S. Washington St. in Owosso

• On Tuesday, July 10 from noon to 5:45 p.m. at the Corunna Community Center in McCurdy Park, 457 Emma Dr. in Corunna

• On Wednesday, July 11 from 1 to 6:45 p.m. at Morrice High School, 691 Purdy Lane in Morrice