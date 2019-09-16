As the American Red Cross works around the clock supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, providing food, shelter and comfort, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood. People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.

Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed. Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1(800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Financial donations allow the Red Cross to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit RedCross.org, call 1(800) 733-2767 or text the word “DORIAN” to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

Local blood donation opportunities for Shiawassee County residents are scheduled for:

• Wednesday, Sept. 18, from noon to 5:45 p.m., at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. Main St. (M-21) in Owosso.

• Monday, Sept. 30, from noon to 5:45 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, 650 South St. in Owosso.