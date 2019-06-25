by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The city of Owosso approved a recreation service agreement with the Shiawassee Family YMCA for daily maintenance of the splash pad and public restrooms at Bentley Park during the regular council meeting on Monday, June 17. A 15-week long service agreement with the YMCA had been established in 2016, but no agreement had happened since that summer. This new agreement renewal will last for 15 weeks beginning Monday, July 1, and should help negate concerns related to the restrooms having been kept closed due to vandalism. The agreement will cost the city $7,500.

Also approved under the consent agenda was a bid from Tri-County Refuse Service, Inc. (d/b/a/ Republic Services of Flint) for service at the city’s main facilities over a 3-year period beginning Monday, July 1. The amount for the service is $16,631.46. Another bid was awarded to Richard Maurer (d/b/a Dick’s Auto Service), also beginning Monday, July 1. The towing service agreement is the result of all county police agencies being notified by Shiawassee County Central Dispatch in May 2016 that they needed to select a no-preference wrecker. The current bid expires at the beginning of July.

Three purchase authorizations for Ferric Chloride, Sodium Hypochlorite and bulk lime (water and waste water chemicals) were also approved, along with payment for the city attorney, under Gould Law, PC for services from May 14 through June 10 in the amount of $10,075. A complete list of the check register for the city of Owosso, along with other budget information, is presented in council packets and is available to the public online at www.ci.owosso.mi.us – offering clarity and transparency of municipal expenditures.

The high point under items of business saw the adoption of the General Resolution approving the 2019-2020 budget, set at $7,747,159 for the city of Owosso. Budget amounts for the general fund, major streets fund, local streets fund and more are outlined in the packet for the Monday evening meeting and are also available at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.

Also of note, Owosso City Council had previously met at city hall on Thursday, June 13 for the medical marijuana provisioning center license lottery. Winners of the lottery included one in Westown, one on Corunna Avenue and two in downtown Owosso. The addresses are: 116 N. Washington St., 901 W. Main St., 1115 Corunna Ave. and 300 W. Main Street.

The next meeting is planned for Monday, July 1.