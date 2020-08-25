A petition was submitted on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 17 to the Shiawassee County Clerk’s office requesting a recount of votes cast on two Durand Area Schools (DAS) ballot proposals in the Aug. 4 primary election in Vernon Township Precinct 2. The petition, submitted by a Gaines Township resident, has initiated the second recounting of votes on the DAS’ primary bonding proposal, a request for up to $28,000,000 to be used for the purposes of:

“Erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to school buildings; remodeling, equipping and re-equipping and furnishing and re-furnishing school buildings; acquiring, installing and equipping or re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping athletic fields and facilities and sites.”

Preliminary voting results showed the proposal passing by only two votes, 1,468 to 1,466, with Shiawassee County voters approving the proposal 1,299 to 1,266, and Genesee County declining the proposal 200 to 169.

The Gaines Township resident’s recount petition stated the following: “As an aggrieved elector in the poll book for Gaines Twp., Genesee County, with the Aug. 4, 2020 primary election, please consider this letter as a petition to request a recount of the results for Vernon Twp. Pct. #2, Shiawassee County as provided under MCL 168.863. I believe in good faith that error and wrongdoing, not fraud, was committed and non-Durand school district residents were mailed absentee ballots containing two ballot proposals for the Durand school district. There has been talk among the community that as little as five and as many as fifty electors received and voted absentee with the wrong ballot. With a margin of only two votes deciding the election, it is easy to see the potential problem of having a valid election with accurate results to maintain the public’s trust and confidence in the electoral process. During the recount, under the authority of MCL 168.872, please examine and investigate the number of absentee ballots issued with the Durand proposal versus the number of absentee electors voting who reside in the Durand school district. If this is not possible, then please look at the total number of Durand ballots compared to the total number of Durand electors casting ballots in this precinct. Following such tabulation, please make corrections and efforts to remedy the situation and make this election correct and true.”