THE END OF SUMMER CRUISIN’ committee recently made a donation to the Railroader Station at Durand Middle School and High School. The Railroader Station is a place from which students can request items that they need, such as personal care, school supplies and shoes. This is the first of four donations that the cruise committee will make to benefit local families.

“The cruise committee wanted to keep things local,” said Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld. “The committee recognizes and appreciates the support that the community has given the cruise over the last 30 years, and they wanted to give back.”

Making the presentation to Durand High School Principal Shannon Knapp (right) and Durand Middle School Principal Paula Dobson (center) was Ashley Schassberger (left), Gerald Childs and Wolsfeld.

