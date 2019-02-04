HOMELESS ANGELS OF OWOSSO hosted a successful Rebel Nell Pop-Up Charity and book-signing event at the Niche Bar & Lounge in Owosso on Saturday, Jan. 26. Over $1,400 was raised to go toward the renovation of the Homeless Angels Hotel/Shelter on Park Street. Memorial Healthcare donated the food and Lance’s Bakery contributed the cookies.

Tim Baise of Homeless Angels was on hand to sign his brand new book, “The Single Minded Christian.” All proceeds from the book signing went toward the building fund, as well.

Homeless Angels of Owosso currently still needs to raise $30,000 in the effort to provide care and housing for the local homeless and “at risk” population.

Owosso Homeless Angels board director Shelly Ochodnicky shared that more fundraising events are being planned.

(Courtesy Photo)