Homeless Angels of Owosso is hosting a Rebel Nell Pop-Up Charity Event from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26 at Niche Bar & Lounge on Washington Street in Owosso. All proceeds from the event will go to support the building fund for the Owosso hotel/shelter campus.

Rebel Nell is a line of beautiful jewelry items crafted from Detroit graffiti by women in the process of transitioning out of homelessness. More on Rebel Nell can be found at www.rebelnell.com – but to support the Owosso building fund, purchases must be made at the charity event.

Also, during the event, Tim Baise from Homeless Angels will be on hand signing his brand new book, “The Single Minded Christian.” Likewise, all proceeds from the book signing will go toward the building fund.

On Thursday, Jan. 3, Homeless Angels of Owosso was granted permits for construction work on the Owosso campus. More fundraising efforts are now underway. Home Depot gift cards are still needed, along with volunteers. Homeless Angels is also in need of a licensed HVAC, a plumber and drywall help.