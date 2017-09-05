Owosso Christian musicians Mike Reath and Lynn Webster, will share gospel classics and original songs Sunday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Corunna Church of the Nazarene, 230 N. Woodworth at Corunna Avenue.

Pastors Doug Corwin and Mike Prince invite area gospel music lovers to the special music presentation.

Reath served for several years as minister of music at the Owosso Church of the Nazarene, while Webster played piano there. Their music ministries took them in different directions for a few years, but they were reunited through the Owosso-Area Community Choir. Reath has been one of the featured soloists in the choral group, which Webster directs. They have shared a number of concerts together in the past two years.

For more information, call the church office (989) 743-5727 or Webster at (989) 723-1288.