SHIAWASSEE AREA Writers (SAW) members Elizabeth Wehman (standing) and John Morovitz (seated at table) spent an hour reading to residents of the Oliver Woods Retirement Village on Wednesday, March 20. Both authors read from the SAW anthology published in 2018 titled “Winter in the Mitten.”

The group is in the process of writing its second collaborative anthology, which will be titled “Spring in the Mitten.” The group also plans to publish summer and fall anthologies in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Established in May 2016, SAW now includes 32 members, led by Wehman, the group’s president and the former editor of The Independent. The group meets on the first Tuesday and third Thursday of every month, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Oliver Woods in Owosso, with the next meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9.

Additionally, SAW will be offering two $250 scholarships this spring to two Shiawassee County students, either public or home school, to further their education in journalism, creative writing or English. The criterion is still to be determined, but an essay, story or article will be required from each applicant. Proceeds from the group’s book sales go towards funding these scholarships.

The group regularly sells their books at local craft shows, farmers’ markets and other seasonal Shiawassee County events. The group will be at The Armory in Owosso on Friday, April 26, the Corunna Craft Sale on Saturday, April 27 and at a special Shiawassee County author event at Durand Union Station on Sunday, May 19, during the Railroad Days Festival.

“Winter in the Mitten” can be purchased at Abiding in the Vine, Murtle’s Homemade Chocolates and Apple Tree Lane in Owosso and at Durand Union Station in Durand. More information can be found online at www.shiareawriters.com, by searching “Shiawassee Area Writers” on social media or by sending an email to shiawasseeareawriters@gmail.com.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)