Residents of Shiawassee County and the surrounding area now have an opportunity to discover how reaching out to help others can help local communities. The Looking Glass Community Outreach organization, formerly known as Looking Glass Community Services (LGSC), will host its final informational open house at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the third floor Community Room at Perry City Hall, 203 West Polly St., in Perry.

Since 2001, LGCS, has successfully reached out to assist individuals and families in the Laingsburg/Perry/Morrice/Shaftsburg communities that experienced a variety of difficult issues in their lives.

In 2012, funding sources for paid staff positions came to an end. In an effort to regain its footing, LGSC has been in discussion with several ministers in the service area in an effort to transition to a totally volunteer organization.

Once the discussions are complete, the new initiative will be doing business as Looking Glass Community Outreach (LGCO). The new organization will continue to provide: the Book Partner Mentor/Tutor program for 2nd graders; the Community Garden at Moon Lake; the Volunteer Taxi, offering free transportation to residents in the service area; and Emergency Relief, on a limited basis, to families in need, mostly to help with back rent and to prevent utility shut-offs.

The organization is currently seeking input, to help identify other needs in the area that may be addressed with the help of the churches and community at large.

The newly organized group is endorsed by Laingsburg Business and Community Association; Perry Masonic Lodge; Laingsburg PALS; Perry/Morrice/Shaftsburg Relief Council & Food Bank; St. Vincent DePaul of Morrice; Greater Perry Lions; Friends of the Laingsburg Library.