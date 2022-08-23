THE RAISE UP SHIAWASSEE TEAM includes (from left) Kim Renwick of the Shiawassee Community Foundation, Yvette Collard of the Cook Family Foundation and Emily Marrah of the United Way of Genesee (Shiawassee) County.

(Courtesy Photo)

The Raise Up Shiawassee team is currently planning their 6th annual #GivingTuesday campaign. Giving Tuesday is a national collaborative effort to inspire community members to give back to the causes and issues that matter to them. The national #GivingTuesday celebration is being held this year on Nov. 29, (the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving). Our Shiawassee Giving Tuesday campaign, #raiseUPshiawassee, allows nonprofits another opportunity to collaborate with residents and businesses who want to give back to their community by volunteering their time, talents or treasures (dollars) on this national day of generosity.

“We are in the initial planning stages of the nonprofit #raiseUPshiawassee campaign and are very excited to witness, once again, the generosity of Shiawassee County,” stated Kim Renwick, Executive Director of the Shiawassee Community Foundation. The Shiawassee Community Foundation, Cook Family Foundation and United Way of Genesee County serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties are the leading partners for the #raiseUPshiawassee campaign again this year. Look for the local #raiseUPshiawassee signs, social media posts and fliers around town this fall and join the global collaboration of those who give back.

Local nonprofits who are interested in joining or learning more about the Raise Up Shiawassee collaboration, may contact the Shiawassee Community Foundation office at (989) 725-1093. The deadline for nonprofits