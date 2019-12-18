LED BY THE Cook Family Foundation, Shiawassee Community Foundation and the United Way, with support from the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, 19 local nonprofit organizations came together recently to #raiseUPshiawassee. This collaboration began in 2017 and has grown significantly since its inception.

As a part of the global #GivingTuesday social media movement, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the 19 nonprofits ran campaigns to raise funds for a specific project or need. Much planning and effort went into the campaign, and as a result, 510 people gave $78,614 (and counting) to the 19 local nonprofits. Not only was this an increase of 26 percent in community giving from last year, the #raiseUPshiawassee movement generated 35 potential new volunteers (through the Find Your Non-Profit Soulmate event), 11 matching gifts and many other non-monetary gifts of needed items.

The nonprofit organizations that participated in the campaign include The Arc of Mid-Michigan; Child Advocacy Center; DeVries Nature Conservancy; Durand Union Station, Inc.; Friends of the Shiawassee River; Girls on the Run Mid-Michigan; Great Start Collaborative; Laingsburg Clothesline; the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts; Memorial Healthcare Foundation; and Pregnancy Resource Center.

Along with the Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, SafeCenter, Shiawassee Arts Center, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Shiawassee Hope, Shiawassee Humane Society, Shiawassee Hunger Network and the Shiawassee Community Foundation-Youth Advisory Council.

