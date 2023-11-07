REPRESENTATIVES from area non-profit organizations gathered to celebrate the kick-off of Raise Up Shiawassee.

(Courtesy Photo)

Raise Up Shiawassee is a collaborative effort of 22 local nonprofit organizations in Shiawassee County. “Our #raiseUPshiawassee campaign embodies the spirit of ‘Give Where You Live,’ as local non-profit organizations unite to amplify awareness and gather crucial funds to address the diverse needs of the Shiawassee County community,” stated Kim Renwick, Executive Director of the Shiawassee Community Foundation, and this year’s coordinator of Raise Up. The Raise Up Shiawassee partners extend their services throughout Shiawassee County, encompassing communities including Byron, Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Morrice, New Lothrop, Owosso and Perry. “Our vision is to foster a diverse, flourishing and healthy Shiawassee County community, ensuring that every child receives a top-quality education, and all residents can lead fulfilling and joyful lives,” states Kim Renwick. Raise Up Shiawassee partners contribute to the region in numerous ways, addressing fundamental needs such as safe shelter, clothing, and food, as well as promoting educational and cultural enrichment and environmental well-being.

This year, Raise Up Shiawassee will kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and conclude on Sunday, Dec. 31. Their objective is to raise $100,000 in funds and garner 500 hours of volunteer service.

You can donate to your preferred nonprofits until Sunday, Dec. 31 by visiting #raiseupshiawassee.org. To keep up with the activities of your favorite nonprofits throughout November and December, please check out the Raise Up Shiawassee Facebook page as well.

For further inquiries, please contact Amanda Bruner, Program Manager, Shiawassee Community Foundation at amanda@shiacf.org or (989) 725-1093.

For more information about the Shiawassee Community Foundation and its initiatives, please visit www.shiacf.org.