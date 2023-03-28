MIKE AMIDON has been named 2023 Railroad Person of the Year. Mike is a second-generation Grand Trunk Railroad employee and 1967 Durand High School graduate. He grew up south of town, with railroad tracks running right behind his back porch on Hillar Street. As a young adult, Mike saved a high school student whose leg was run over while trying to hop on a train. He made a tourniquet and kept the man company until medical personnel arrived.

Mike started his career as a billing clerk at the Durand location his senior year of high school. After one year under his belt, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served his country for four years. When he returned, his position on the railroad was waiting for him.

Mike worked in Durand for many years, until that location shut down, moving him to Flint, Detroit and Troy as a billing clerk, commercial motor vehicle payroll employee and customer service yard clerk. After 42 years working for Grand Trunk Railroad/Canadian National Railroad, Mike retired in 2009. He was dedicated to his job, commuting daily from his Bancroft residence.

Mike is an active member of AMVETS Post 2273, where he volunteers for several community events and fundraisers such as the Special Olympics and Adopt-A-Highway, and as a participant in the Patriot Guard, the funeral service Honor Guard with the AMVETS Riders and as a poker card dealer.

Mike and his wife, Mary (Gooding) Amidon, still reside in the Durand area, where they raised two daughters who were also Durand High School graduates.

The 2023 Railroad Person of the Year will be honored during a ceremony in the grand ballroom of Durand Union Station at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 19. The event is open to the public. Mike will then ride in the Railroad Days Parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

(Courtesy Photo)