Railroad Days, Inc. is happy to announce the 6th annual Rib Burn contest sponsored by Graff Chevrolet of Durand and The Mid-Michigan Chevrolet Dealers, in cooperation with Smokin’ in the D BBQ. The event will take place on Saturday, May 15 in the parking lot near the water tower between Main and Clinton streets in Durand.

Teams will check in at 9 a.m. at the Graff Chevrolet of Durand Event tent next to the Sandula Clock Tower on Main Street for meat inspection, and there will be a cooks meeting at 9:30 a.m. Cooking will take place in the parking lot near the water tower between Main and Clinton streets. The cost is $50 per team. Turn-in time is set for 4:30 p.m.

This contest is a qualifier for the 2021GLBBQA Competition Series Team of the Year for Rib Burns in Michigan. A maximum of 30 teams will be accepted. Cooking will start after the cooks meeting and inspection is complete. The turn-in location and judging will be in the Graff Chevrolet Event Tent.

Railroad Days, Inc. wishes to thank the sponsors Graff Chevrolet of Durand and The Mid-Michigan Chevrolet Dealers, and all of the judges, and of course all of the contestants for their cooperation in making this event happen. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the contestant area, see their fabulous cooking equipment and techniques and, of course, smell the magnificent aromas emulating from each and every cooking station (contestant food will not be for sale).

For more information or for a contestant entry form, please visit the Durand Railroad Days website, www.durandrailroaddays.com, or call Kent at (517) 290-8492 or Mike at (810) 516-1020.