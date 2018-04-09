THE 2018 RAILROAD DAYS Royalty was announced on Friday, March 23 during a crowning ceremony at Durand Union Station. The 2018 Durand Railroad Days Queen, Haley Zdunic (top left), can be seen next to Attendant Madison Pellman, with Princess Na’Kia Tate and Prince Ricky Taljonick standing in front.

(Courtesy Photo)

This year, the Durand Railroad Days Crowning Ceremony was held on Friday, March 23 at Durand Union Station. Queen candidates were judged on their application essay, one-on-one interviews, a speech on “As a youth, what activities would you like to see happen to get the youth more involved in the community,” their ability to communicate, personality, poise, and overall enthusiasm for the community and the Durand Railroad Days Festival. The contestants were judged by Sue Ackers, Chrissy Andre, Jan Brownson, Kelly French, Brenda Huyck, Mary Kallin and Pastor Aaron Kesson.

The 2018 Durand Railroad Days Queen is Haley Zdunic and her attendant is Madison Pellman. The 2018 Railroad Days Princess is Na’Kia Tate, and the 2018 Prince is Ricky Taljonick.

Haley Zdunic is the daughter of Levi and Theresa Zdunic of Durand. She is 15 years old and is a sophomore at Durand High School. Haley’s hobbies include being on the competition dance team for Kathy’s School of Dance, as well as showing cattle, sheep and pigs at the Shiawassee County Fair. Haley is a member of Vernon Area Livestock 4-H, Durand FFA, student government and S.O.S. (Students of Suicide Prevention). She enjoys being involved with FFA skills contests, the Durand FFA labor auction and volunteering her time working in the 4-H food stand at the fair. Haley has received several awards, which include FFA Greenhand Degree, an academic letter and most recently, she was awarded the Intermediate Champion Showman at the 2017 Shiawassee County Fair. Her future plans include attending MSU to study veterinary medicine to become a large animal vet. Haley is sponsored by Kathy’s School of Dance of Durand.

Madison Pellman is the daughter of Gregory Pellman and Mary Pearsall. She is 17 years old and is a senior at Byron High School. Madison likes to spend her time volunteering in activities, such as helping at the Byron Community Library, Lennon Veterans Day Parade, POW-MIA Christmas Food Drive and the Youth Advisory Board. She is a member of the varsity bowling and golf teams, National Honors Society, the Bryon band, the Byron drama club, the Byron FRC robotics team and the National FFA Organization. Madison has received many awards, including the Certificate of Scholarship Achievement, Perfect Attendance, Golden Eagle Award, FFA Prepared Public Speaking Gold Award, FFA Chapter Scholarship Achievement Award and Head of Business for Robotics. Madison plans to attend Lymann Briggs at MSU to achieve a career in forensic science or human communication. Madison is sponsored by Delux International LLC.

Ricky Taljonick is the son of Richard and Joann Taljonick of Durand. Ricky is eight years old and is a third grader at Robert Kerr Elementary. Ricky has an older brother, Gage, and two dogs named Tillie and Emma. He enjoys many activities, which include wrestling, soccer, baseball, Cub Scouts and 4-H. Ricky’s favorite subjects in school are math and science. He hopes to grow up to be an aeronautical engineer to build airplanes for the military. Ricky is sponsored by Coffield Oil of Durand.

Na’Kia Tate is the daughter of Markell and Melissa Tate of Durand. Na’Kia is seven years old and attends Robert Kerr Elementary. Na’Kia is sister to Alexxis, Markell II and Jayla. She enjoys dancing, singing, softball and basketball. When asked about her favorite thing about Durand, she responded, “my school and my teacher.” Na’Kia is sponsored by Little Caesars Pizza of Durand.

The Durand Railroad Days Royalty are the ambassadors for the annual Railroad Days Festival held the weekend after Mother’s Day. They represent the Railroad Days Festival and the greater Durand community by attending community events and traveling to other festival parades. The Royalty are sponsored by Randy Wise of Durand and The Durand Lioness Club. Photos were provided by of A&R Portraits of Durand.