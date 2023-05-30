THE RAILROAD DAYS midway was captured from above by Marc Smith and his drone on the evening of Saturday, May 20. While Friday was a bit of a washout, Saturday’s beautiful weather brought festival-goers out in large numbers well into the evening. Smith is the coach of the girls’ varsity soccer team, he spends much of his free time volunteering his skills as a photographer throughout the community, especially at Durand school events.

(Courtesy Photo/Marc Smith)