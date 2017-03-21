PLENTY OF SMILES followed the Royalty Crowning Ceremony on Friday, March 10 at Durand Union Station for the 2017 Durand Railroad Days upcoming festival. Crowned at the event were the Durand Railroad Day’s Queen Adrianna Hammer (back, left) and her attendant beside her, Tierra Barren.

The young women go to Durand High School and were excited to share in this experience together. Queen Adrianna said this to say about the honor, “I’m ecstatic. Thank you so much for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to the upcoming community events.” Tierra added, “Just so excited we get to share this experience together as best friends.” Neither girl knew the other was competing until just before the competition.

Crowned this year as the Railroad Day’s Festival Prince was Austin Wagner (front, at left) who is the 7-year-old son of Brett and Kristy Wagner of Durand. Also receiving her crown was Railroad Day’s Festival Princess Emma Wiley (front, at right) who is the 8-year-old daughter of Christy Lynn and Roger Wiley, Jr., of Durand.

Judges of the event were Tonya Conrad, Traci Tribley, Sean Krebs, and Pastor Steve Wood. All will be a part of the upcoming Durand Railroad Day’s Festival from May 18 through 21. The crowning event was sponsored by the Durand Railroad Days Committee and the Durand Lioness Club. (Independent Photo/Elizabeth Wehman)